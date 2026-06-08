Alden Courts of Shorewood - June Is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month: What Families Should Know (Lacheev/Getty Images)

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a time dedicated to increasing understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia while supporting the individuals and families affected by memory loss. For many families, watching a loved one experience cognitive decline can be emotional, confusing, and overwhelming. Learning more about the condition can help families better navigate the challenges that come with it.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, primarily affects memory, thinking, and behavior. Early signs may include forgetfulness, confusion with daily tasks, difficulty following conversations, or changes in mood and personality. As the disease progresses, individuals often require increasing levels of support and supervision.

For families, one of the most difficult parts of the journey is adjusting to changing roles and responsibilities. Caregivers may find themselves balancing appointments, medications, emotional support, and safety concerns, all while coping with the emotional impact of watching a loved one change over time. It is important for families to remember that they do not have to face these challenges alone.

Alden Courts of Shorewood is a Memory Care community that provides valuable support for both residents and their loved ones. This specialized environment was designed to create structure, safety, and comfort for individuals living with memory loss. Consistent routines, trained caregivers, and activities tailored to cognitive abilities work together to help reduce anxiety and improve quality of life.

Families also benefit from knowing their loved one is in a setting focused specifically on memory-related care. This can help relieve some of the stress and uncertainty caregivers often experience at home. Maintaining communication, participating in visits, and staying involved in care decisions remain important parts of supporting a loved one through every stage of the disease.

Raising awareness helps reduce stigma and encourages families to seek support, education, and resources that make a meaningful difference throughout the memory care journey.

To learn more about Alden Courts of Shorewood, or to schedule a tour, please contact:

Alden Courts of Shorewood

700 W. Black Rd.

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: (815) 230-8600

aldencourtsofshorewood.com

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