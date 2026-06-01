Silver Cross Hospital Awarded 5-Star Rating by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has been awarded a Five-Star Rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as announced on May 13, 2026 by medicare.gov/care-compare.

A CMS 5-Star rating is the highest possible score that CMS assigns to hospitals, placing Silver Cross among the top 12% of ALL eligible hospitals in the United States. The national average is three out of five stars.

Silver Cross is the only hospital in Will and Grundy counties to earn the highest honor.

“At Silver Cross, our patients are at the center of everything we do,” said Michael Mutterer, Silver Cross Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer. “A CMS 5-Star rating affirms that we provide exceptional patient care and achieve superior outcomes. This recognition belongs to every one of our employees, medical staff members, and volunteers who, TOGETHER, always put the care, safety, and experience of our patients first.”

The ratings, published by CMS, are designed to help consumers compare hospitals by evaluating safety, quality, and patient experiences at nearly 4,000 hospitals nationwide.

The hospital rating system, publicly launched in 2016 by CMS, assigns hospitals one to five stars. The overall summary rating is based on a cumulative score of dozens of measures across five different areas, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

Silver Cross performed well above the national average in each of the categories, including safety of patient care, mortality and patient experience.

The 2026 CMS Five-Star Rating is in addition to Silver Cross Hospital’s other national awards, accreditations, and recognitions including 22 Straight A’s for Safety by the Leapfrog Group; a 2025 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award; 9 times as a Newsweek World’s Best Hospital; 11 times as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals; #1 in Surgical Care Excellence in Illinois, two years running by Healthgrades; and a U.S. News & World Report Best Regional Hospital.

For more information, visit silvercross.org.

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: 815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org