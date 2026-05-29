Picking the Right Moving Company: What to Know Before You Hire

Northern Illinois Home Search - Picking the Best Mover: What to Know Before You Hire (Sorapop/Getty Images)

Whether you are relocating across town or across the country, you will eventually face the big question: should you bribe friends with pizza or hire professionals to do the heavy lifting?

If you’re leaning toward hiring a moving company, here’s what to ask before making your choice.

1) What kind of moving services do you offer?

Some movers are full-service and include packing, loading, unloading, and unpacking.

Others offer more affordable options where you pack, and they only handle transport.

Choose based on your time, budget, and comfort level.

2) How much will it cost?

Always ask for a written estimate.

Make sure it includes extra fees like fuel charges, stairs, or long carries.

Get quotes from at least two or three companies to compare.

Avoid verbal-only quotes that can change at the last minute.

3) What’s the delivery window?

Ask for a delivery timeline in writing, especially for long-distance moves.

Some movers give a 1- to 2-day window, while others offer flexible ranges.

You don’t want to move in and live without your furniture for a week.

4) Are you licensed, bonded, and insured?

Confirm they’re registered with the Department of Transportation (DOT) if moving across state lines.

Ask about insurance in case of damage or loss.

Being bonded offers an extra layer of consumer protection.

Helpful extras to keep in mind:

Read online reviews and check for complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

Make sure the company operates in both your starting and destination locations.

Ask how they handle claims if something goes wrong.

Hiring the right mover comes down to preparation. Ask the right questions, get everything in writing, and don’t be afraid to walk away if a company seems unclear or evasive. A good mover should make your transition smoother, not more difficult.

For more information, and to access the best resources to help with your move, visit AddressNIllinois.com. You’ll find expert guidance and tools to support you through every step of the process.