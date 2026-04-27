Joliet Woman with Endometriosis Finds Relief at Silver Cross Hospital

Ti’sheil Jones said her monthly period had always been difficult. But when she hit 21, it really hit hard. “The pain was so much worse,” said Jones, 37. “And I had bloating. Then, the pain began to be more persistent, even when I didn’t have my period.”

Her obstetrician/gynecologist at the time didn’t see a reason for the issues Jones was having, so she looked for help elsewhere.

“A friend of my mother’s recommended Dr. Nahla Merhi , a gynecologist and urogynecologist on the medical staff at Silver Cross Hospital. I started seeing her in 2014, and my life has changed for the better ever since.”

Jones said Dr. Merhi did a pelvic exam and suspected large fibroid tumors were causing the pain and protruding abdomen. Further tests confirmed not only that, but advanced endometriosis, as well.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation, scarring and often significant pain. It most commonly affects the ovaries and fallopian tubes but can appear on the bowel, bladder or other organs. Many people experience severe pelvic pain around their periods, pain during or after sex, digestive problems like bloating or constipation, and urinary discomfort. Because these symptoms overlap with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or urinary tract infections (UTIs), diagnosis is often delayed. Some people only learn they have endometriosis when they struggle to get pregnant, since scarring can interfere with fertility.

“The most common symptom is severe pelvic pain especially before and during the menstrual cycle (dysmenorrhea) that can even persist after the period is over,” Dr. Merhi explains. “The pain often gets worse with time and can become constantly there with or without menstrual cycle.”

She added, “Endometriosis tissue acts as the lining inside the uterus would. It thickens, breaks down and bleeds with each menstrual cycle. But it grows in places where it doesn’t belong, and it doesn’t leave the body.”

Diagnosis and Treatment Options

Endometriosis can be suspected clinically by a doctor based on the patient’s symptoms and the exam in the office.

“The only way to diagnose endometriosis is through laparoscopy, in which the patient undergoes surgery to have the gynecologist look inside her abdomen and pelvis to directly find and treat the endometriosis lesions,” Dr. Merhi added. “Often a pelvic ultrasound is normal even when there is extensive endometriosis lesions and scarring, further delaying the diagnosis of endometriosis for years.”

Treatment of endometriosis can be medical, surgical, or a combination of both. Examples include medications to reduce pain or suppress periods—such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormonal birth control, progesterone options, or GnRH medications. Minimally invasive laparoscopy allows the gynecologist to diagnose and remove endometriosis lesions and scars in one procedure.

“Robotically assisted laparoscopy is superior to traditional laparoscopy in treating endometriosis because the robotic camera magnifies the structures so well,” Dr. Merhi explained. “In addition, the greater precision of the robotic instruments allows the surgeon to precisely and safely remove endometriosis lesions and scars—especially when the implants are deeply infiltrating vital organs like the bowel and the bladder.”

Dr. Mehri says that endometriosis affects every aspect of a woman’s life, adding that chronic pain can lead to missed school or work, strained relationships, and contribute to anxiety or depression.

“Many patients feel dismissed or misunderstood, being told their pain is ‘normal’ when it isn’t. My message to patients is to speak up and seek care rather than suffer in silence. For healthcare providers, the call is to take symptoms seriously and refer patients to specialists who can diagnose and treat the condition effectively,” she said.

Jones added, “Since I have advanced endometriosis, the lesions would keep coming back every four years. I had my first robotic surgery in October 2016. Even after that non-invasive procedure, the difference was amazing. The pain was still there, but it was manageable. I could go back to exercising. I can be more productive at work. I got my life back.”

Jones said she could not be happier that she was referred to Dr. Merhi.

“She is so compassionate and makes me feel like my words matter. I have referred so many of my family and friends to her,” Jones said. “She is the best doctor I have ever known.”

For more information about endometriosis, or to make an appointment with Dr. Merhi, visit silvercross.org

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: 815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org