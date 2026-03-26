Providence Catholic High School Offers Fun, Engaging Camps This Summer

Summer is the perfect time for students to stay active, explore new interests, and build new friendships. Providence Catholic High School offers a wide variety of summer camps designed to help young people learn new skills while enjoying a fun and supportive environment.

Each year, Providence Catholic hosts camps that welcome nearly 2,000 students from the surrounding communities. These programs are designed to encourage teamwork, build confidence, and allow campers to discover their talents through hands-on experiences and instruction from dedicated coaches and teachers.

The school offers an impressive selection of athletic camps for students interested in improving their skills in sports. With more than 30 athletic camps available, participants can develop fundamentals, strengthen teamwork, and gain confidence in a variety of sports. These camps are led by experienced coaches and student mentors who help create a positive and engaging atmosphere for young athletes.

In addition to athletics, Providence Catholic also offers academic enrichment and adventure camps. These programs give students the chance to explore creative and educational interests outside the traditional classroom. Camps may include activities such as art, baking, band, photography, and other hands-on experiences designed to spark creativity and curiosity.

Many camps are open to students across a wide range of grade levels, making them a great opportunity for children and teens to stay active and engaged during the summer months.

Beyond learning new skills, the camps provide a welcoming environment where students can form friendships and gain confidence. The combination of experienced instructors, structured activities, and a supportive community makes Providence Catholic’s summer camps a highlight of the season.

Families interested in registering are encouraged to explore the full list of camps and secure their spots early. Visit https://www.providencecatholic.org/about/summercamps/ for more information and to register.

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org