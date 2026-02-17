Eterna MedSpa Offers Sweetheart Savings on Popular Treatments this February

February is known for being the month of love, and if you love discounts, you’ll find them this month at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. Eterna is rolling out several “sweetheart deals” on skin-tightening treatments, lip fillers, and wellness boosts.

If you’ve been looking for a way to firm up your skin, clients can take $150 off a Morpheus8 treatment. This service combines microneedling with radio frequency (RF) energy to work on the skin at a deeper level than a standard facial.

“Just like any microneedling, it creates microscopic injuries to the skin. This forces the dermis to push collagen up to the surface, which is what causes the tightening,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The addition of the radio frequency is what really sets this treatment apart.

“Morpheus8 goes deeper into the skin,” Malinowski said. “Because it’s heat-based, it can tighten the skin ten times more effectively than traditional methods.”

This month, Eterna can also help clients achieve a perfect, natural-looking pout with $75 off a syringe of Versa. This premium dermal filler is made of hyaluronic acid, a substance that occurs naturally in the body to keep skin hydrated and elastic.

To help with energy and hydration, Eterna is offering $15 off IV Therapy sessions. This treatment delivers nutrients directly into the bloodstream to boost well-being.

“IV Therapy is a must for flu season, as it will help to ward off airborne illnesses,” Malinowski said.

Options include the vitamin-packed Meyers Cocktail for stress, an Immune Boost for travel and seasonal bugs, the Youth Infusion for tired skin, or a Hangover Rescue for quick rehydration.

The savings continue with 15% off DiamondGlow and O2 facials, plus 15% off all Avene skincare. Additionally, $150 gift certificate purchases enter a drawing for a product-filled cosmetic bag, while purchases of $200 or more enter to win a free Microdermabrasion.

Call Eterna MedSpa today at (815) 254-8888.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, Il 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/