2026 Bunco Fundraiser to Support Silver Cross Hospital’s Inpatient Dialysis Program

The King’s Daughters Silver Belles Circle will host a Bunco Fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Silver Cross Hospital Conference Center, Lower-Level Pavilion A, 1890 Silver Cross Blvd., in New Lenox. All proceeds will benefit the Inpatient Dialysis Program at Silver Cross Hospital, helping enhance vital services for patients receiving specialized kidney care.

Guests will enjoy fast‑paced Bunco play, light refreshments, and the chance to win prizes—all while supporting an important cause. Admission is $15 per person, with cash payment at the door.

Space is limited, and early reservations are encouraged. To secure a spot, attendees may call or text Peg Parthun at 815‑693-1999 before Feb. 16.

The Silver Belles Circle, part of the historic King’s Daughters organization, continues its longstanding tradition of service by supporting programs that directly impact patient care at Silver Cross Hospital. This fundraiser offers community members a simple and enjoyable way to make a meaningful difference.

About King’s Daughters Silver Belles

The International Order of King’s Daughters and Sons founded Silver Cross Hospital in 1895 on the east side of Joliet, IL. The hospital is named after the King’s Daughters emblem—the Maltese cross. The limestone emblem that once adorned the original hospital can be seen in the vestibule of the current Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Over the years, the King’s Daughters continued to fund various initiatives, including the construction of the replacement hospital, which opened in 2012, through fundraising events including pop-up shops held throughout the year outside the Hospital’s Seasons Dining Room.Today, the King’s Daughters main focus is to support Silver Cross Hospital’s Acute Dialysis Program , donating $530,000 since 1975.

For more information, please contact:

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: 815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org