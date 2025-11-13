JCA Drama Club Presents Hitchcock-Inspired Comedy “The 39 Steps” For Fall Play

The Joliet Catholic Academy Drama Club will present a night of mystery and madcap comedy for its Fall Play. The group is staging “The 39 Steps,” Patrick Barlow’s award-winning adaptation based on the John Buchan novel and the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film.

The story follows Richard Hannay, who becomes entangled in a web of espionage after meeting a mysterious woman. On the run from police and secret agents, Hannay must race across the British countryside to uncover the truth behind “The 39 Steps.”

In this whirlwind spy comedy, nine performers portray nearly 50 characters—from heroes to villains, spies, and more—often switching roles in the blink of an eye. The production requires lightning-fast costume changes, sharp comedic timing, and seamless teamwork.

JCA Drama Club Moderator Jennifer Szynal said students also fill crucial technical roles, including stage management. They coordinate rapid scene changes, managing intricate props and cues with precision, communication, and calm under pressure.

“Each of these students is amazing to work with,” Szynal said. “Their creativity, humor, and dedication have inspired me. Watching them grow into their roles—both onstage and off—has been one of the most rewarding experiences.”

Under Szynal’s direction, the students have risen to the challenge with enthusiasm, mastering quick transformations and the show’s lively pace. Their hard work shines through in a performance that is both thrilling and side-splitting, showcasing the versatility and spirit of JCA’s young actors and crew.

The show debuts Thursday, Nov. 20, and runs through Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 Jefferson St., in Joliet.

Showings are 7 p.m. on Nov. 20-21, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 22. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at www.szynalsessions.com or on the JCA website.

For more information, please contact:

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org