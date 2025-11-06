Stay Safe Online with Cybersecurity Education from Lewis University

As more people shop online, the need to protect personal information has never been greater. From phishing scams to fake shopping sites, cybercriminals are constantly finding new ways to target consumers. Lewis University prepares students and professionals to recognize these threats and take action, making it a trusted leader in cybersecurity education.

Lewis University’s Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity prepares students to identify system vulnerabilities, protect data, and prevent attacks before they happen. The program emphasizes both theory and hands-on application, giving students the skills to think like defenders in a constantly changing digital world.

Recognized as a National Security Agency Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education, Lewis University is known for its high standards and strong industry relevance. Graduates enter a growing field where cybersecurity expertise is needed across business, healthcare, government, and nonprofit sectors.

For those ready to advance their expertise, Lewis University’s Master of Science in Cybersecurity offers in-depth preparation for securing data in a world where breaches are increasingly common and costly. Through hands-on labs, simulated attacks, and real-world case studies, students learn advanced risk management, cryptography, and how to respond effectively after an incident. The program also supports professionals from non-technical backgrounds, including business and law enforcement, creating new pathways to leadership in this critical field.

Cybersecurity is not just a technical field; it is a vital life skill. Faculty at Lewis University teach both students and community members to verify website addresses, create strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and avoid public Wi-Fi when making purchases. These same principles are practiced by cybersecurity experts every day and form the foundation of Lewis University’s mission to educate ethical, forward-thinking leaders.

Whether you want to strengthen your personal cybersecurity or pursue a career protecting others, Lewis University is the trusted choice for cybersecurity education.

Explore cybersecurity programs at lewisu.edu/cybersecurity or call (815) 836-5250.

