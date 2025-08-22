Silver Cross Foundation Appoints New Board Members

Silver Cross Hospital is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Eileen Greenawalt and Scott Pickands to the Silver Cross Foundation Board of Directors – the 501(c)(3) fundraising arm for Silver Cross.

“We are delighted that Eileen and Scott have joined the Silver Cross Foundation Board,” said Tracy Simons, Executive Director of the Silver Cross Foundation . “With their guidance, we will continue to provide needed resources to advance healthcare in the community.”

Greenawalt was a management consultant for AchieveGlobal. A founding partner of “OMG It’s Gluten Free” in 2008, the business started out of her kitchen and has developed into an international distributor of gluten-free products.

In 2013, she joined the Suburban Service League, an all-women’s organization in their 61styear of supporting causes including homelessness, domestic violence victims, child abuse victims, individuals with physical and/or mental disabilities, addiction services, and individuals struggling with poverty. She also served as the League’s President and served as an executive member for five years, awarding scholarships, working at food pantries, and facilitating home repairs for families who have fallen on difficult times.

Greenawalt received a bachelor’s degree in business from Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, and is working towards an MBA from Lewis University. She resides in Frankfort with her husband, Paul, and four children.

Scott Pickands is the Executive Vice President of Reed Construction, a Silver Cross Corporate Philanthropy Partner. He led the successful completion of the six-story addition at Silver Cross Hospital, which includes cardiovascular operating rooms; the Amy, Matthew and Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and post-anesthesia care unit space; construction of Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital ; and several other Silver Cross expansion projects over the past 18 years.

Pickands was recently recognized as one of Crain’s Chicago Business 2025 Notable Leaders in Healthcare and the only general contractor. A Lewis University alum, Pickands received both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business and serves on the board of directors for Lewis’ ACHA D2 Hockey Team.

Additionally, Pickands is a member of the Reed Construction Foundation Board and previously served on the boards for Marist High School Hockey Team, Oak Forest Baseball Association and Ingalls Development Foundation. Heis a regular supporter of Silver Cross’ signature fundraisers and has volunteered his time serving on the Silver Cross Charity Golf & Pickleball Classic committee for the past four years, raising over $1 million for the Silver Cross Foundation. He resides in Mokena with his wife, Kim. They have five children and seven grandchildren.

Greenawalt and Pickands join the following members of the Silver Cross Foundation Board of Directors: Claudia Aguirre; Tim Borchert (Treasurer); Laura Czerkies; Susan Frangella; Judy Hageman; Stacy Holland (Secretary); Darius Keblinskas, M.D.; Jean Kenol; Craig Lyons (Chairman); Kathy Miller; Silver Cross Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Mutterer; Jim Pitcairn; Tracy Simons; Dan Stevenson; Michele Vana; and Heather Voorn.

For more information, please visit silvercross.org/giving .

