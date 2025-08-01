Eterna Med Spa’s August Specials Feature DiamondGlow Savings & A Bellafill Beauty Brunch

Achieve your best summer glow with a special offer from Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. This August, the spa is offering an exclusive 15% discount on its popular DiamondGlow treatments.

The innovative procedure uses a diamond-tipped wand to exfoliate dead skin, extract impurities, and infuse the surface with professional-grade serums. Each treatment is fully customized to the client’s specific skin type with diamond tips that vary in abrasion.

Eterna MedSpa offers three levels: Basic, Deluxe, and Elite. The DiamondGlow Basic treatment uses one serum, plus a mask and a hand massage. DiamondGlow Deluxe uses two serums, a pass around the eyes, a sheet mask and hand massage. DiamondGlow Elite uses two serums, a pass around the eyes, mask and eye gel mask, and a hand massage. Additionally, SkinMedica Pro-Infusion Serums are used to deliver lasting results.

While a DiamondGlow provides an immediate boost, Eterna Med Spa also believes in the importance of maintaining youthful structure for years to come. The spa is hosting an exclusive Brunch & Learn: Bellafill Beauty event from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

During the event, guests are invited to enjoy brunch while learning about Bellafill—the only FDA-approved dermal filler that stimulates the body’s own natural collagen production. Unlike temporary fillers, Bellafill creates a lasting framework for the skin, delivering smooth, natural-looking results that can outlast all others.

Attendees will learn how this revolutionary treatment can restore volume and soften lines for up to five years in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Spaces for the Brunch & Learn event are limited. Call Eterna Med Spa today at (815) 254-8888 to RSVP for the Bellafill Beauty event or to schedule a 15% off DiamondGlow appointment for August.

For more information, please contact:

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815-254-8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/