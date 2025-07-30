Understanding Lattice Degeneration and Its Impact on Vision

Lattice degeneration is a common retinal condition that can increase your risk of developing a retinal tear or detachment. At Windy City Retina, led by Dr. Ankit Desai, our focus is on helping patients understand this condition, closely monitoring it, and treating any complications before they lead to vision loss.

This condition happens when the retina, the thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye, starts to thin and form an abnormal, lattice-like pattern. These areas are more fragile than the rest of the retina and can become points where a retinal tear might occur. Tears can cause retinal detachment, a serious condition that needs immediate treatment to save vision.

Most people with lattice degeneration are unaware they have it because it does not cause symptoms. It is often discovered during a routine dilated eye exam. Some individuals may be at higher risk, particularly those who are nearsighted or have a family history of retinal issues.

While lattice degeneration does not always require treatment, it does necessitate careful monitoring. At Windy City Retina, we assess the size and location of the degeneration, as well as any related symptoms. If we observe signs of a tear or a higher risk of detachment, we may recommend treatment to strengthen the retina and help prevent further damage.

The key to managing lattice degeneration is early detection and follow-up care. Our team uses advanced imaging tools to track any changes in the retina over time. Patients who experience symptoms like flashes of light, new floaters, or a sudden shadow in their vision should seek immediate ophthalmic care.

At Windy City Retina, we are dedicated to preserving your vision with expert care and personalized treatment plans. To schedule a comprehensive eye exam or learn more about your retinal health, contact Dr. Ankit Desai at Windy City Retina.

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St

Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

www.windycityretina.com

Windy City Retina logo 2022