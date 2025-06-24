Make Catholic Education a Reality With Joliet Catholic Academy’s Tuition Transfer Grant

Joliet Catholic Academy is pleased to continue its participation in the Joliet Diocese Tuition Transfer Grant program for the 2025-2026 academic year, offering a significant financial incentive for students new to Catholic education.

This initiative is designed to welcome more families into the JCA community by making a faith-based, college-preparatory education more accessible.

Students entering grades 10 through 12 who choose to transfer to JCA from any public, charter, or home school are eligible to receive a generous $4,000 tuition discount. This grant is structured to support families over their first two years at the academy, with a $3,000 discount applied to the first year of enrollment and an additional $1,000 discount for the second year.

With an annual tuition of $15,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, this grant program provides a substantial reduction in cost, allowing more students to benefit from the rigorous academic and spiritual environment that JCA offers. The academy, along with the Diocese of Joliet, believes in the transformative power of a Catholic education and is committed to providing this opportunity to all who seek it.

This grant is specifically for students new to the Catholic school system within the region. Therefore, students transferring from another Catholic high school within the Dioceses of Joliet, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield, or the Archdiocese of Chicago are not eligible for this particular program.

Joliet Catholic Academy adheres to all Illinois High School Association (IHSA) regulations regarding athletic transfers, ensuring the focus of this program remains on providing educational opportunities.

To learn more about the Tuition Transfer Grant and to explore how your student can thrive at Joliet Catholic Academy, please contact the Director of Admissions, Mr. Jared Voss, at jvoss@jca-online.org or by phone at (815) 741-0500, ext. 214. A comprehensive list of participating schools in the Diocesan-wide program can be found at https://schools.diojoliet.org/ .

For more information, please contact:

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jca-online.org