How Does Lattice Degeneration Affect Your Eyes?

Lattice degeneration is a common condition that affects the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue lining the back of your eye. Although it is usually harmless, understanding how lattice degeneration can affect your eyes is crucial for early detection and proper management.

What is Lattice Degeneration? Lattice degeneration refers to thinning and weakening of the retina, leading to the formation of lattice-like patterns or lines. This condition typically occurs in the retina’s peripheral (side) areas and is often bilateral, affecting both eyes.

Causes and Risk Factors: The exact cause of lattice degeneration is unknown, but several factors may contribute to its development. These include age-related degeneration of the retina, genetic factors, and pre-existing eye conditions such as myopia (nearsightedness).

Symptoms: There are no actual symptoms of lattice degeneration. However, secondary symptoms may develop with progression. These can include new floaters, light flashes, or vision loss.

Diagnosis and Treatment: Lattice degeneration is diagnosed during an eye exam. Treatment depends on the severity of the condition and may include laser treatment or cryotherapy to reduce the risk of retinal detachment.

Prevention: Although lattice degeneration cannot be prevented, early detection is vital to successful management. Regular eye exams can help identify signs of the condition and other vision problems in their earliest stages, allowing for prompt treatment if necessary.

At Windy City Retina, our team of eye care professionals is here to answer any questions you may have about lattice degeneration and how it could affect your vision.

Dr. Ankit Desai helps patients achieve optimal eye health through personalized treatment plans. Schedule an appointment today to learn more about how you can protect your vision for years to come.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Desai, please visit WindyCityRetina.com or call us at 815-714-9115.

Windy City Retina – Dr. Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St

Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

815-714-9115

www.windycityretina.com

Windy City Retina logo 2022