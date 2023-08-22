Dr. Matthew Reynolds Joins Midwest Institute for Neurosciences at Silver Cross Hospital

Matthew Reynolds, M.D., Ph.D., a neurosurgeon specializing in the treatment of neurological disorders of the brain and spine, recently joined the Midwest Institute for Neurosciences at Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Reynolds is board-certified in both neurosurgery and neuro-endovascular surgery. His expertise includes brain tumors, carotid artery disease, vascular disorders of the brain/spine, ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic (bleeding) stroke, hydrocephalus, Chiari malformations, pseudotumor cerebri, spinal disorders, and general neurosurgery.

Dr. Reynolds graduated with highest distinction from Northwestern University Medical School in 2008, followed by Neurosurgery residency training at Washington University in St. Louis (Barnes-Jewish Hospital). Dr. Reynolds then completed two additional post-residency fellowships in Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery (Emory University) and Neuro-Endovascular Surgery and Neurocritical Care (Thomas Jefferson University).

About the Midwest Institute for Neurosciences at Silver Cross Hospital

At the Midwest Institute for Neurosciences at Silver Cross Hospital, our goal is to make sure that you receive the right treatment at the right time for brain and spine care. You’ll find highly trained experts and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists who can diagnose and treat all types of neurological conditions.

You can feel confident you’ll get top-quality care at the Midwest Institute for Neurosciences at Silver Cross Hospital because we:

Provide advanced stroke care through our collaboration with the University of Chicago Medicine to treat high-risk stroke patients.



Offer the latest rehabilitation services through our partnership with the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab —ranked the best rehabilitation hospital in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report every year since 1991, allowing patients to recover close to home.



Are designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.



Are a recognized Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois.



For more information, visit silvercross.org .