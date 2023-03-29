Clubs, activities abound for Joliet Catholic Academy students

Joliet Catholic Academy students will find no shortage of ways to fill up their free time.

Dean of Students Suzi Arnett said there are more than 40 clubs and activities to join.

“These groups range from service clubs, academic clubs, special interest clubs, language and culture clubs, honors organizations, and competitive teams.”

Just some of those include the Accepting Cultural Diversity Club, American Sign Language Club, Big Buddy, Little Buddy, Chess Club, Cooking Club, Graphic Design Club, Guitar Club, Intramural Sports, International Thespian Troupe 1046, Key Club, Math Team, Medical Science Club, Robotics Club, Spanish Club, Student Council, Tech Club, Wildlife Club, and Women’s’ History Club.

“Club presidents meet quarterly to discuss what their clubs and activities have planned for the upcoming quarter and collaborate on larger projects,” Arnett said.

For instance, some upcoming activities include the Wildlife Club’s bird-watching field trip to Pilcher Park, Habitat for Humanity’s group build project in March, and Big Buddy, Little Buddy’s collaboration with the Big Brothers, Big Sisters on a spring Easter Egg Hunt, and the Key Club sponsoring a laundry drive to benefit Catholic Charities.

Past events include the French Club’s celebration of Mardi Gras, the Medical Science Club’s school-wide blood drive, and Student Council members organizing the senior class trip to Disney World

Why are clubs like this so important?

“Extra-curriculars not only help students make friends with shared interests, but they are another way to help students develop leadership skills, reduce stress and anxiety, and give back to the community,” Arnett said.

For a complete list of clubs and activities, visit the Joliet Catholic Academy website at https://www.jca-online.org/ .

