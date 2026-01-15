The Herald-News Girls Basketball Notebook: Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper sets school scoring record

As the girls basketball season works its way through the regular season, area players and coaches have been chasing down and reaching milestones.

Case in point, Minooka’s Madelyn Kiper.

Kiper, a senior guard/forward who is committed to Kent State University, added to her remarkable list of achievements by breaking the school’s all-time career scoring record during the Montini Christmas Tournament. She passed the totals of Nina Simotes (1,522) and Brooklyn Bachmann (1,523) to become the all-time leader and will be honored for the achievement during the Indians’ next home game against Joliet West. Led by Kiper’s production, the Indians currently sport a 15-5 record.

“Coming into the season, I had a pretty good idea that I could set the record,” Kiper said. “During our Thanksgiving Tournament [WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament], I started to think that I might get it earlier than I thought.

“It’s great to have the scoring record and my college commitment out of the way. All the pressure is off. I don’t have to worry about who might be watching in the stands or how many points I have. All those distractions are gone and I can just go out there and play.”

Providence’s Landrie Callahan recently reached 2,000 points for her career. (Gary Middendorf)

More milestones

Kiper was not the only one to reach a milestone recently.

Providence’s Landrie Callahan - a Pepperdine commit who also holds the all-time scoring record at Morris during her three seasons there - recently reached the 2,000-point plateau for her career. She became just the second player in Providence girls basketball program history to attain 2,000 points in a career, along with Erin Hanneman.

Lincoln-Way East coach Jim Nair, who is in his final season at the helm of the Griffins, recently recorded his 300th career win as well.

Where are they going?

The seeds have not yet been determined, but the area teams have been assigned to their sectionals by the IHSA.

Class 4A

Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way West are all assigned to a sectional whose site is yet to be determined. Regional hosts in that sectional are Bloom Township, TF South, Sandburg and Shepard and the sectional winner will play in the Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional.

In the Peoria Richwoods Sectional, which also feeds into the IWU Supersectional, Joliet Central, Joliet West and Minooka will play in sub-sectional B. Regional hosts in that sub-sectional are East Moline United and Minooka.

In the East Aurora Sectional, which feeds into a supersectional yet to be determined, will be Bolingbrook, Lockport, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South and Romeoville. Regional hosts are Waubonsie Valley, Benet, Naperville North and Yorkville.

Class 3A

Providence, which is ranked No. 5 in the latest IHSA AP poll, will be a regional host in the Hillcrest Sectional, which feeds into the Kankakee Supersectional. Lemont is also in the same sectional, and other regional hosts are Crete-Monee, Evergreen Park and a site to be determined.

On the other side of the Kankakee Supersectional, Morris will be in Sub-Sectional A of the Galesburg Sectional. Regional hosts in the sub-sectional are LaSalle-Peru and Metamora.

Class 2A

All six of the area Class 2A teams - Reed-Custer, Coal City, Joliet Catholic, Peotone, Seneca and Wilmington - are in Sub-Sectional B of the Pontiac Sectional, which feeds into the Wilmington Supersectional. Regional hosts in the sub-sectional are Seneca and Bishop McNamara.

Class 1A

Dwight and Gardner-South Wilmington are in Sub-Sectional A of a sectional whose site is yet to be determined. Regional hosts in the sub-sectional are Amboy and Serena.