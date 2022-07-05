Letter: Lucky to be here

An episode of NCIS reminded me how lucky we are to be born in the United States of America. The show’s line was about how much people have to divulge and how many inspections are made to adopt or foster care a child when a few minutes can produce a child to parents who are total idiots.

Another example are those who want to become a citizen of this country. They have to pass a test that probably 80% of those lucky enough to be born here couldn’t pass. Most of us born here couldn’t tell anyone how many justices are on the Supreme Court much less name more than one or two. It is sad that most Americans can’t name their representative or senators, yet we are still allowed to vote.

For those who are born here, the choices are infinite. Kids from poor families have become millionaires and the dim have become president just because they can tell a good story or have a rich father.

Today we have a Black woman next in line to be on the Supreme Court, a Navajo as Secretary of the Interior, a Black woman as vice president, a gay Secretary of Transportation and others with different religions, skin colors, gender identities and other designations which couldn’t have happened just two decades ago. Only here in the United States of America.

Chuck Johnson

Morris