Letter: Liberal bias

Your extensive opinion piece from May 31 goes to great lengths to explain how the record high gas, food and inflation rates are the result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fifteen paragraphs of excuses and rationalizations.

Really? Not one word on the policies of the Biden Administration? Intellectual honesty demands at least a mention of current energy industry failures.

As a newspaper, shouldn’t your readership hear of the abject failures of the Biden policies as a direct reflection of fuel prices? Words matter, so stop reporting this or that happened because of the pandemic. The correct sentence should read:

“As a result of the government’s reaction to the pandemic, this or that happened.”

Your liberal bias is far too evident.

Bud Wyman

Joliet