Lincoln-Way Foundation half marathon, 10K raises funds for scholarships

Runners, walkers, and fitness enthusiasts are invited to participate in the Lincoln-Way Foundation’s half marathon and 10K, which raises funds for grants and scholarships benefitting Lincoln-Way High School students.

The race will take place at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, stepping off from the scenic Breidert Green in downtown Frankfort.

Participants will run along the Old Plank Trail, with the half marathon extending into the Hickory Creek Forest Preserve before turning around at Schmuhl School, while the 10K will stay on the Old Plank Trail, according to a news release from the foundation.

After the race, runners and spectators can walk through the wellness fair on the Breidert Green.

“We’re taking our marathon to the next level by adding a wellness fair where spectators and participants can explore health and wellness vendors from around the Lincoln-Way area. It’s another way to help support our students and give back to our surrounding community,” event chair Jaclyn Medel stated in the release

Executive Director Stacie McGlone added, “The Lincoln-Way Foundation is proud to host this fundraiser to support students in our community through educational grants and scholarships. Every step our participants take helps create more opportunities for local students to achieve their academic goals.”

Proceeds from the event directly fund grants and scholarships for Lincoln-Way High School students.

To register, sponsor, or learn more, visit https://raceroster.com/events.