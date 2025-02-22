Former Chicago Bulls star to speak at Joliet’s University of St. Francis Brown & Gold Night

Horace Grant, a four-time NBA champion and a member of the championship Chicago Bulls teams, will serve as the guest speaker at the University of St. Francis’ 46th annual Brown & Gold Night.

The fundraiser will take place inside the Pat Sullivan Center on the USF campus in Joliet on Tuesday, March 18.

The evening begins with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the program at 8 p.m.

The event also will include both a silent and live auction. No autograph requests will be granted the night of the event.

Tickets are available for $65 each or a table of 10 for $650. Corporate sponsorships also are available. For more information, call the USF Athletic Department at 815-740-3842.

To order tickets for the event, go to the USF Athletics website at gofightingsaints.com.

Grant, who played in six NBA Finals, came away with three consecutive titles with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Bulls (1991-93) and one with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers (2001).

He also played on the Orlando Magic team that reached the NBA Finals in 1995 and with the Lakers’ squad that fell to the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Grant becomes the fifth member of the Bulls organization to attend Brown & Gold, joining former teammates John Paxson and Bill Cartwright, as well as Doug Collins, Johnny “Red” Kerr and Tim Floyd.

For information, call 800-735-7500 or visit stfrancis.edu.