Joliet section of U.S. 30 to close for a month

A section of Plainfield Road, which is U.S. 30 coming through Joliet, will be shut down Monday and stay closed for more than a month for one of the city’s water main projects this summer.
Plainfield Road will be closed between Center and Taylor streets.
The area just east of the University of St. Francis is only about two blocks long, but lies along one of the major routes for motorists going into and coming out of downtown.
The road is scheduled to be reopened by Aug. 18. But traffic will continue to be affected by ongoing water main construction that is expected to be completed in late October.
Detour routes will be posted.
Joliet officials discussed the closure on Wednesday at a City Council meeting where Councilwoman Jan Quillman described the stretch as “such a heavily used area.”
Utilities Director Allison Swisher said the project is one of the major corridors where traffic will be affected this summer by the city’s water main replacement project. Joliet is in the process of replacing all water mains built before 1970.
“We have a number of projects going on this summer that will affect major thoroughfares, and the first one is this Plainfield Road project,” Swisher said.
The city also will replace a downtown water main that will involve closing a section of Ottawa Street, which also doubles as a portion of Illinois Route 53 moving through Joliet. Swisher said the Ottawa Street closure will occur after Plainfield Road is reopened.
Another water main project will take place on Collins Street.