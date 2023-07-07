Joliet 7Brew on Jefferson St. moves ahead

Plans to replace the old Long John Silver’s building on Jefferson Street in Joliet with a drive-thru coffee shop moved forward this week.

A Joliet City Council committee on Wednesday recommended approval for a drive-thru permit for a future 7Brew coffee shop.

The 7Brew chain does a drive-thru only business, but does not operate a typical drive-thru.

“They’re a little different from a Starbucks,” Public Works Director Gregory Ruddy told the Public Service Committee before its vote. “They have people come out to your car.”

The full City Council will have final say on the drive-thru, which is unlikely to face any opposition. Ruddy noted Long John Silver’s had a drive-thru. The 7Brew would replace an empty Long John Silver’s that is becoming an eyesore at a busy retail location.

The 7Brew plan is to demolish the Long John Silver’s building in spring 2024 and build its 510-square-foot building with two drive-through lanes.

The site is at 2421 W. Jefferson St. on the corner of Barney Drive. Another corner of the intersection is under construction for a Take 5 Oil Change shop.

There are about 100 7Brew locations, although the only Illinois operation is in Jacksonville. The company plans to open several in Illinois this year, however.