Bolingbrook man charged with fatal shooting of brother

Bolingbrook — The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges Wednesday against Timothy Terrell Davis for the shooting death of his brother, Devon D. Davis.

Devon Davis, 33, was found shot in a home in the 300 block of Walnut Circle in Bolingbrook Monday afternoon and later died of his injuries at a local hospital.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in a man hunt for Timothy Davis, 28, of Bolingbrook, who fled the scene of the shooting on foot after the suspected domestic dispute, Bolingbrook police said. He was apprehended by Joliet police late Monday afternoon.

Timothy Davis was charged with first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and being an armed habitual criminal.

He is being detained in the Will County jail.