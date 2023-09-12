Will County coalition receives grant for substance abuse prevention

A Will County coalition fighting against substance abuse has been awarded a $1.25 million grant over a five-year period for prevention efforts in the county.

On Monday, Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley announced in a statement that the Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition received one of 80 drug-free communities grant that have been awarded throughout the nation.

The sheriff’s office received notification about the grant from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Drug-Free Communities Program, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelley said he started the Will County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition in 2016 to educate parents and youths about the dangers of drug use.

The coalition is represented by youths, their parents, law enforcement agencies, faith-based organizations, schools, businesses, media, youth service organizations, civic organizations, health care providers, substance abuse agencies, and government entities, according to the sheriff’s office.