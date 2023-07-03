Joliet police arrest man accused of shooting teen twice

A 19-year-old man has been jailed after he was accused of shooting a teen twice in Joliet, police said.

About 8:10 a.m. Monday, Nathaniel Jakes, 19, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail on probable cause of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated fleeing and eluding police officer.

The incident that led to Jakes’ arrest began about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Shiloh Court, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A 17-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds and he was in critical condition when he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. He was later flown to Stroger Hospital in Chicago.

A Dodge Durango driven by a male suspect was seen by officers speeding away from the scene, English said.

Officers pursued the Dodge Durango to Interstate 55 but they were not able to stop the vehicle, English said.

Police quickly identified Jakes as the suspect who shot the 17-year-old during a fight outside a residence, English said.

Illinois State Police found the Dodge Durango that fled the scene when it was involved in a crash in Chicago, English said.

Jakes was taken back to Joliet, processed at the police department and booked into jail.

“This incident remains under active investigation and no further information will be provided at this time,” English said.