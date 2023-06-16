Corrosive liquid spill leads to I-80 traffic delays in Joliet

Interstate 80 in Joliet is closed following a semitrailer leaking a corrosive substance called liquid sodium phosphate.

The Joliet Fire Department is working on the hazardous material spill at the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 and Richards Street in Joliet, Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said.

“Sodium phosphate is a corrosive liquid,” Carey said.

He said there is no immediate threat to anyone in the area at this time.

I-80 eastbound currently is shut down from Center Street to Briggs Street, he said.