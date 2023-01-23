Joliet driver involved in semitrailer crash accused of unlawful gun possession: cops

A Joliet man who was briefly hospitalized for minor injuries in a crash involving a semitrailer was arrested after he was accused of unlawfully possessing a 9 mm handgun, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 3 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led officers to determine that Alejandro Barron, 30, of Joliet, was driving a Chevrolet Impala south on Larkin Avenue at West Jefferson Street, at which time he turned left in the path of Freightliner semi, English said.

Barron’s vehicle was struck by the semitrailer that was driven by a 35-year-old resident of New York, English said.

Barron was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for minor injuries in the crash, he said.

While at the hospital, officers learned Barron possessed a 9 mm handgun in his pants, English said. Hospital staff discovered the handgun before a medical procedure, he said.

After officers recovered the handgun, they determined Barron did not have a concealed carry license or a firearm owner’s identification card, English said.

Barron was placed into custody without incident, he said.

Following his release from the hospital, Barron was taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then booked into the Will County jail.

Barron remained in custody until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, when he was released after posting 10% of a $30,000 bond, according to the county jail log.

Barron was arrested on probable cause of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and not having a firearm owner’s identification card. Court records did not yet show any formal charges filed against him on Monday.

Barron was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper turn at intersection and improper traffic lane usage, according to court records.