Joliet man accused of attacking woman who was bit by his pit bull: cops

A man was arrested in Joliet after he was accused of attacking a woman who was also bit by his pit bull, police said.

At 6:08 p.m. on Sunday, Deathrice Jimerson, 43, of Joliet, was booked into the Will County jail following his arrest in connection with the incident.

On that day, officers responded to a disturbance at 12:26 p.m. in the 600 block of North Hickory Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrived and found Jimerson and a loose pit bull standing over a woman who was on the ground, English said.

Jimmerson appeared to be “under the influence of alcohol or an unknown substance,” English said.

Officers learned the disturbance began at a residence in the 200 block of Marble Street, at which time Jimerson had struck the woman, English said.

During the attack at the residence, Jimerson’s pit bull bit the woman, he said.

The woman fled the residence, Jimerson chased after her and ordered his pit bull to attack her, English said.

Jimerson caught up with the woman in the 600 block of North Hickory Street, where he threw the woman to the ground and attacked her, English said.

Jimerson’s pit bull bit the woman while she was on the ground, he said.

Jimerson was still on the scene and officers placed him into custody without incident, English said.

Officers secured the pit bull and Joliet Township Animal Control was contacted, who arrived and took custody of the dog, he said.

The woman was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for treatment of her injuries, English said.

Jimerson was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for treatment of injuries related to bites he received from his pit bull during the incident, he said.