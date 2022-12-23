Homer Glen man charged with reckless homicide of man who fell from truck

A Homer Glen man faces a reckless homicide charge alleging that he accelerated his truck and caused another man to fall off his vehicle’s running board, resulting in his death.
At 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kyle Lane, 42, was booked into the Will County jail on felony charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and reckless conduct.
The incident that led to the charges against Lane occurred April 9 in an alley near 14807 S. Founders Crossing, Homer Glen. Pelican Harry’s Sports Grill is located at that address.
A criminal complaint alleged that Lane was driving a Dodge TRX truck, turned a corner and accelerated the vehicle while Justin Herron was standing on the driver side of the vehicle’s running board.
Herron fell off the vehicle and died.
The criminal complaint accused Lane of unintentionally causing Herron to die and having a “willful or wanton” disregard for Herron’s safety.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, according to court records.
After the investigation, Judge Victoria Breslan signed a warrant for Lane’s arrest on a $100,000 bond.
Lane was released from jail at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday after he posted 10% of his bond.