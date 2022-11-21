10 arrests made over Joliet apartment disturbance: cops

Two men with open felony gun charges, and three others convicted of unlawful gun possession in Will County were among 10 people arrested in Joliet following an accusation of theft that led to a fight, police said.
At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, officers had responded to an apartment in the 700 block of North Center Street for a disturbance involving 10 people who were not wanted at the apartment, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Officers ended up arresting 10 people on a charge of trespassing. They also recovered a handgun from the apartment and are trying to determine who owns it, English said.
Among the arrestees were David Allen, 22, of Bolingbrook, who has been charged with possessing a Glock .40-caliber handgun on June 15, 2021 and a Glock 48 9 mm handgun on Jan. 18.
Another was Karon Nabors, 18, of Joliet, who was charged with unlawfully possessing a Glock 19 handgun on June 24.
The other arrestees included Tyran Pruitte, 28, Derrion Blankenship, 22, and Jawan Hall, all of Joliet.
Pruitte has been on parole since Oct. 8, 2021, after he was convicted in 2019 of unlawfully possessing a firearm. Blankenship was convicted in 2019 of unlawfully possessing a .40-caliber handgun. Hall was convicted of carrying a pistol without a firearm owner’s identification in 2016.
When officers first arrived on Saturday at the North Center Street apartment, they were not able to make contact with anyone at the door despite seeing multiple people inside, English said.
Officers determined Allen, Nabors and a 17-year-old male had come to the residence earlier in the evening, English said. Nabors was a family member of the victim at the apartment, he said.
At one point in the evening, Barbara Jenkins, 30, of Mesa, Arizona, accused the male and female victims at the apartment of stealing her purse, English said.
Hall began to fight with the male victim and the victims demanded everyone leave the residence, English said.
When the male victim attempted to leave the apartment to speak to officers, Hall pushed him back into a bedroom and refused him to allow him to leave the apartment, English said.
The male and female victims were able to leave the apartment and speak with officers, English said.
“While the victims were outside of their apartment, the suspects that remained inside locked the door and refused to come outside, despite numerous commands from officers,” English said.
A short time later, all suspects eventually complied and left the residence, English said.
Jenkins, Mynasia Raymond, 22, of Bolingbrook, Nicholas Maurisak, 33, of Lockport, and two 17-year-old male juveniles were the remaining the suspects were arrested besides Allen, Nabors, Pruitte, Blankenship and Hall.