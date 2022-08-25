Joliet woman jailed on reckless homicide charge in connection with fiery fatal crash

A woman has been arrested and jailed on charges alleging she drove a vehicle while intoxicated and caused the reckless homicide of a 50-year-old woman in a fiery crash in Joliet earlier this year.
Around to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Maria Aiello, 46, of Joliet, was taken to the Will County jail on a $500,000 bond. She’ll need to post 10% of that amount for her release.
Aiello was charged on May 31 with causing the March 15 crash at the intersection of Glenwood and Springfield avenues in Joliet that killed Ednalice Pagan-Romney, 50, of Aurora.
Aiello faces charges of reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence.
Prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint that Aiello was unlawfully in possession of hydrocodone, an opioid pain relief drug.
Prosecutors alleged Aiello’s aggravated DUI violation was a “proximate cause” of Pagan-Romney’s death. The complaint did not specifically state what substance Aiello allegedly consumed at the time of the crash.
Prosecutors alleged Aiello was driving in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit of 30 mph, causing her vehicle to strike Pagan-Romney’s vehicle.
Aiello was driving a Chevy Trax when she slammed into the back of the Acura TLX that Pagan-Romney was driving, according to a Joliet police crash report. Pagan-Romney was stopped at a red light at the time of the crash, the report said.
Pagan-Romney’s Acura was pushed into a tree and burst into flames, police said.
Officers “attempted to extinguish the flames with multiple fire extinguishers long enough to remove the driver from the vehicle, however the fire would not cease,” a police report said.
“Multiple attempts were made to open the driver and passenger door of the vehicle, however the doors would not function,” the report said.
Pagan-Romney was found dead inside the Acura.
Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said Pagan-Romney suffered burns to her body but the Will County Coroner’s Office indicated her death was caused by multiple injuries suffered in a vehicle crash.
Aiello suffered serious injuries to her wrists and legs, English said.
A February 2017 press release said Aiello was hired as an investigator with the Will County Public Defender’s Office.
“Prior to joining the Will County Public Defender’s Office, she was employed by the Chief Judge’s Office of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court as a court Interpreter,” the press release said.
It was not clear as of Thursday if Aiello still works for the public defender’s office. Will County Public Defender Michael Renzi did not immediately respond to a call on Thursday.