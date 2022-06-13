Best-selling author Rachel Hollis coming to Rialto Square Theatre Oct. 6

Joliet — Rachel Hollis, a motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and founder and CEO of RISE, announced her Rach Talk Live! tour will make a stop at Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre on Oct. 6.

Hollis’s performance at the Rialto is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Rach Talk began years ago as a Facebook show win which Hollis talked about anything and everything. Since then, the show has evolved into a YouTube sensation and will come to fans in person.

“It will be a night with your friends, girlfriends, and sisters to talk about all of life’s topics, dance, laugh, have fun and learn something new in a joyous way!,” according to the news release.

Hollis’s lifestyle brand and media company have made her a three-time New York Times bestselling author. She also hosts a podcast with more than 100 million downloads.

Tickets for Rach Talk Live! will go on sale June 22 at 10 a.m., according to the Rialto. Ticket prices will range from $35 to $55, though additional fees may apply.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.







