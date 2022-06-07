Lockport’s Old Canal Days returns this weekend

Lockport — Old Canal Days returns to Lockport this week with a carnival, parade and other festivities for families coming to the city’s downtown area.

The annual festival attracts visitors to celebrate the I&M Canal and its contributions to the success of Lockport.

The full slate of events kicks off on Friday and will run through Sunday night.

The carnival will run Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mega passes are on sale for unlimited rides for all four days.

Fireworks will immediately follow the closing of the carnival on Sunday to cap the weekend of festivities.

The annual parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday through the downtown area on State Street. Vehicle traffic on State Street will be closed starting at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. between Thornton Street and Division Street.

Live musical performances will include Poison’D Crue and Semple on Friday. The 815, Johnny Russler & the Beach Bum Band, Righteous Hillbillies, and Infinity are scheduled to perform on Saturday. Sunday will feature dance performances, Beyond the Blonde and Arra.

The festival will also feature an artisan market on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along 2nd Street.

Old Canal Days will also have food and beverage vendors, cemetery tours, and Bingo.

For more details on Old Canal Days and the schedule of events, visit oldcanaldays.com.