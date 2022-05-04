Reputed Four Corner Hustler charged with thefts in Will County

A man who pleaded guilty to committing racketeering activity for the Four Corners Hustlers gang in Chicago was charged in Will County with several financial crimes involving Home Depot.

On April 19, Dandre Spann, 44, of the 1600 block of North Melvina Avenue in Chicago was booked into the Will County jail on charges of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, burglary and retail theft.

A grand jury returned an indictment that alleged Spann committed fraud and retail theft against Home Depot stores across the Chicago area and burglary at a Home Depot store at 105 N. Weber Road in Bolingbrook.

The indictment alleged the thefts committed by Spann were “part of a continuing course of conduct in different jurisdictions that have been aggregated in one jurisdiction with at least one of the thefts being committed in Will County, Illinois.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office is prosecuting the case against Spann.

Will County Judge Dave Carlson initially set Spann’s bond at $1 million when the indictment was filed. On April 21, Carlson lowered it to $100,000 following a bond reduction hearing the same day.

On that day, Spann’s attorney, Tod Urban, motioned for a lower bond by arguing Spann was not a flight risk and he was charged with a non-violent crime.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel Weiler objected to a lower bond. Weiler argued Spann committed the thefts alleged in the indictment while on supervised release in a federal racketeering conspiracy case involving the Four Corner Hustlers gang.

Urban said Spann was a minor defendant in the racketeering case.

Spann was released from jail April 22 after posting 10% of his $100,000 bond.

In the federal case, Spann’s first name is listed as Deandre. Urban told The Herald-News he’s known him by that name. Drew Hill, deputy press secretary for the attorney general, said multiple law enforcement agencies identified him as Dandre.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Spann was sentenced to 48 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, given credit for already serving that time in custody and was then sentenced to three years of supervised release.

According to a plea agreement, Spann “knew that the Four Corner Hustlers were involved in drug trafficking and Spann agreed to participate in these activities.”

Spann admitted to selling heroin to an undercover police officer in 2013.