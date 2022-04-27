QuikTrip tries again for a truck stop in Joliet

QuikTrip lost a bid to put a truck stop at one location in Joliet and now is trying another.

The Oklahoma-based chain of fuel centers is a prospect for a proposed truck-stop site at Hollywood and Mound roads.

The owner of the property is seeking an extension of a special use permit granted for the site in October after a previous operator backed out of the plan, city Planning Director Jim Torri told the Zoning Board of Appeals last week.

The special use permit expired after 180 days, but the land owner now has a deal with QuikTrip, Torri said.

The zoning board approved the permit extension, which goes to the City Council on May 17 for a final vote.

In October, the zoning board recommended approval for a special use permit for a QuikTrip truck stop at Route 53 and Laraway Road. But the City Council voted it down in November.

Trucks move through the Route 53 intersection at Laraway Road in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

At that time, Councilman Larry Hug said he had concerns about the traffic that another truck stop would create at the intersection, which has two truck stops now and is a crossroads for two major truck routes.

There are no truck stops now along Hollywood Road, but there are plans for three including the QuikTrip site. QuikTrip, however, is the only truck stop planned for the Mound Road intersection.

Two others are planned for Route 6 and Hollywood Road.

The Houbolt Road bridge now under construction over the Des Plaines River will land at Route 6 and Hollywood Road and provide a direct route for semitrailers going between the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and Interstate 80. Hollywood Road becomes Houbolt Road at I-80.

There are no truck stops or gas stations along the route now, although there are two gas stations on Houbolt Road on the other side of I-80.

The zoning board Thursday also approved a special use permit and variations for a Food N Fuel gas station, one of the truck stops planned for Route 6 and Hollywood Road.

Len McEnery, who has a Food N Fuel station at Rt. 53 and Laraway, wants to open a station on the northwest corner of the intersection. His application for a special use permit and variations also will go to the City Council for approval May 17.











