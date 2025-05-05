East Suburban Catholic Conference members moving to the CCL/GCAC in 2026-27

Joliet Catholic's Madeline Moran (2) drives past the Providence Catholic defense at Joliet Catholic in this 2024-25 season file photo. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Both the Chicago Catholic League and Girls Catholic Athletic Conference announced Monday the high school conferences will be absorbing members of the East Suburban Catholic Conference beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

Schools from the ESCC moving to the CCL and/or the GCAC include Joliet Catholic Academy, Benet, Carmel, Marian Catholic, Marist, Nazareth Academy, Notre Dame College Prep, St. Patrick and St. Viator.

The upcoming merger is not expected to affect football, as the two boys conferences already have played together for a handful of years on the gridiron in the six-division, color-named CCL/ESCC.

Benet’s Anthony Filippo (50) delivers a pitch against Oswego earlier this spring. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

When the change goes into effect in fall 2026, the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference will expand to 24 schools. That includes seven ESCC additions, Marmion Academy (which is transitioning to a co-ed institution at the start of the 2026-27 school year) and current GCAC members Aurora Central Catholic, De La Salle, DePaul College Prep, Fenwick, IC Catholic, Loyola, Montini, Mother McAuley, Providence Catholic, Resurrection, Rosary, St. Francis de Sales, St. Francis, St. Ignatius, St. Laurence and Trinity.

The number of Chicago Catholic League schools in the fall 2026 will grow to 26 schools. That includes the nine new members from the ESCC joining current CCL schools Aurora Central Catholic, Brother Rice, De La Salle, DePaul College Prep, Fenwick, IC Catholic, Leo, Loyola, Marmion Academy, Montini, Mount Carmel, Providence Catholic, St. Francis de Sales, St. Francis, St. Ignatius, St. Laurence and St. Rita of Cascia.

“Both leagues are extremely competitive,” said Thomas Schergen, an executive representative of the GCAC and CCL and principal of De La Salle Institute, in a statement. “With the addition of these tradition-rich East Suburban Catholic institutions, we have set our respective conferences on a continued path of success and continue to strengthen these premier Catholic athletic organizations.

“We look forward to having these new members under the Chicago Catholic League and Girls Catholic Athletic Conference banners, both athletically and academically.”