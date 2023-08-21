The Herald-News prep sports schedule for 8/21-26

Monday, August 21

Girls volleyball: Hinsdale Central at Plainfield North, Romeoville at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.; Grace Christian at Gardner-South Wilmington, Manteno at Morris, Prairie Central at Coal City, Serena at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; Seneca at Spring Valley Hall, Wilmington at Grant Park, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Beecher at Wilmington, Coal City at Plainfield Central, Neuqua Valley at Plainfield North, Peotone at Bishop McNamara, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Providence, 5 p.m.; Manteno at Morris, 6 p.m.

Boys golf: Bolingbrook at Crete-Monee Invitational, 10 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Seneca at Seneca Invitational, 1 p.m.; Blue Island Eisenhower at Lemont, Joliet, Plainfield East at Yorkville, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Minooka, Plainfield South at Oswego East, 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Lemont at Benet, 3:45 p.m.; Coal City, Dwight at El Paso, Minooka at Providence, 4 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central at Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield East at Yorkville Invitational, 6:45 p.m.

Girls cross country: Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Yorkville Invitational, 6:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Lemont at Providence, 4 p.m.; Kaneland at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22

Girls volleyball: Hinsdale Central at Bolingbrook, Hinsdale South at Lemont, Lincoln-Way East at Minooka, Lockport at Lyons, Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.; Mother McAuley at Joliet Catholic, Peotone at Grace Christian, Providence at St. Ignatius, 6 p.m.; Plano at Coal City, 6:15 p.m.; Dwight at Streator, Gardner-South Wilmington at Reed-Custer, Morris at Pontiac, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Reed-Custer at Serena, 4:30 p.m.; Romeoville at Glenbard South Invitational, 5 p.m.; Plainfield East at Downers Grove South, 6:30 p.m.; Minooka at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6:45 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South at Windy City Tournament, TBD

Boys golf: Joliet, Minooka, Morris, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Oswego Panther Scramble, 2 p.m.; Andrew, Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport, 4 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way West, Lemont at Richards, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Chesterton (Ind.), 5 p.m.

Girls golf: Minooka at West Aurora, Plainfield East at Joliet Central, Plainfield North at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Joliet Catholic, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Providence at Andrew Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Preseason Meet at Lockport, 5:15 p.m.

Girls cross country: Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Preseason Meet at Lockport, 5:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Morris at Minooka, Plainfield North at Naperville Central, 4 p.m.; Marist at Joliet Catholic, Plainfield Central at Addison Trail, Plainfield East at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield South at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Plainfield, West Aurora at Waubonsie Valley, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23

Girls volleyball: Romeoville at Wheaton North Invitational, 4:30 p.m; Joliet West at Bolingbrook, 5:30 p.m.; St. Laurence at Joliet Catholic, 6 p.m.; Dwight at Reed-Custer, Seneca at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: GCMS at Coal City, Joliet Catholic at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook at East Aurora, 6:15 p.m.

Boys golf: Plainfield East, West Aurora at Plainfield North, Providence at Joliet Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Joliet, Oswego at Oswego East, Minooka, Romeoville at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Streator at Seneca, 4 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Peotone, 4:15 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Bradley-Bourbonnais at Stagg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Joliet Catholic at Marist, 3:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way West, Lemont at Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport at Stagg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Providence at Celtic Conditioner, 4:30 p.m.; Dwight, Morris, Seneca at Morris Early Bird Invite, 5:30 p.m.

Girls cross county: Dwight, Morris, Seneca at Morris Early Bird Invite, Joliet Catholic, Providence at Celtic Conditioner, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook at Plainfield East, Neuqua Valley at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Plainfield South at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 24

Football: Lincoln-Way East vs Kenwood at Gately Stadium, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Bloom at Joliet Central, Yorkville at Lincoln-Way West, 5:30 p.m.; Coal City at Morris, Joliet West at Lincoln-Way Central, 6 p.m. Dwight at Lowpoint-Washburn, 6:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Wilmington, Seneca at Henry, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Kankakee at Coal City, Metea Valley at Minooka, Westmont at Providence, 4:30 p.m.; Romeoville at Glenbard South Invitational, 5 p.m.; South Elgin at Plainfield Central, 5:30 p.m.; Sandwich at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South at Windy City Tournament, Morris at War on 34 Tournament, TBD

Boys golf: Benet at Joliet Catholic, 3 p.m.; Bremen at Lemont, Wilmington at Coal City, 4 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:15 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.; Peotone at Lisle, TBD

Girls golf: El Paso-Gridley, Seneca at Prairie Central, Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Plainfield North, Shepard at Lemont, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central at Oswego East, Lincoln-Way West at Minooka, Sandburg at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Nazareth, West Aurora at Romeoville, 4:45 p.m.

Boys cross country: Naperville North, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Naperville North, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Crete-Monee, Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield South, Plainfield Central at West Aurora, Plainfield East at Minooka, Yorkville at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Coal City at Morris, 4:15 p.m.; Joliet West at Romeoville, Lemont at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Joliet at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Friday, August 25

Football: Joliet Catholic at Iowa City (Iowa), Oak Lawn at Romeoville, 6 p.m.; Shepard at Joliet West, Stagg at Joliet Central, 6:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Grayslake Central, Dwight at Fieldcrest, Elmwood Park at Reed-Custer, Lemont at Libertyville, Lockport at Plainfield North, Morris at Coal City, Providence at Lake Central (Ind.), Rantoul at Peotone, Rock Island at Minooka, Wilmington at Seneca, Yorkville at Plainfield South, 7 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, St. Charles East at Lincoln-Way Central, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Invitational, Lemont at Metea Valley/Oswego East Invitational, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at IMSA Tournament, Peotone, Plainfield East at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Hampshire at Romeoville, 5 p.m.

Boys golf: Joliet, Joliet Catholic, Minooka, Plainfield North, Providence at Lemont Invitational, 2 p.m. Grant Park, Peotone at Momence, 4:15 p.m.; Lemont, Lockport, Providence at Brophy Rodeo at Scottsdale, Ariz., TBD

Saturday, August 26

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Invitational, Morris, Providence, Seneca, Wilmington at Wilmington Invitational, Romeoville at Wheaton North Invitational, 8 a.m.; Coal City at Ottawa Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Dwight at Livingston County Invitational at Pontiac, Lemont at Metea Valley/Oswego East Invite, Plainfield South at Bremen Invitational, 9 a.m.; Joliet Central at Intrinsic Charter, 10 a.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at IMSA Shootout, Romeoville at Glenbard South Invitational, 9 a.m.; Coal City vs. Somonauk at Somonauk Shootout, Normal Community at Minooka, 10:30 a.m.; Plainfield Central at Batavia, Waubonsie Valley at Plainfield North, noon; Coal City vs. Plano at Somonauk Shootout, 1:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South at Windy City Tournament, Morris at War on 34 Tournament, Peotone, Plainfield East at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament, Reed-Custer at Somonauk Shootout, TBD

Boys golf: Joliet, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Providence at Homewood-Flossmoor Co-Ed Classic, 7 a.m.; Seneca at Putnam County Scramble, 10 a.m.; Lemont, Lockport at Brophy Rodeo at Scottsdale Ariz., TBD

Girls golf: Joliet, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Providence at Homewood-Flossmoor Co-Ed Classic, 7 a.m.

Boys cross country: Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley Eastern Preseason Meet, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield South at Normal West Invitational, 9 a.m.; Joliet Catholic at St. Viator Invitational, TBD

Girls cross country: Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley Eastern Preseason Meet, 8 a.m.; Joliet Central at Andrew Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield South at Normal West Invitational, 9 a.m.; Joliet Catholic at St. Viator Invitational, TBD

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook, Bremen, Providence at Joliet West Quad, Lockport at Downers Grove South Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Bradley-Bourbonnais Quad, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming: Lemont at Leyden Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Plainfield at Lockport Invitational, 10 a.m.