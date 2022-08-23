2022 Herald-News cross country preview: 5 to Watch

While it’s no easy task to narrow it down to just a handful, here are five of the top girls and five of the top boys cross country runner across The Hearld-News area:
GIRLS
Ella McCollom, Minooka — The senior placed 37th as a junior at the IHSA State Finals to lead Minooka to a fourth-place team finish, is coming off a great track season and has had a great summer of running.
Gabby Kics, Minooka — This senior provides a great dual threat with McCollom in any meet this year. She finished 47th as a junior at the State Finals.
Gianna Arizzi, Lincoln-Way West — This senior has been a factor since her freshman year. The leader of the Warriors is looking to get back to Detweiler along with the team after a historic season a year ago.
Claire Carter, Lincoln-Way Central — The junior gained valuable experience last fall, is coming off a great track season and had a great summer of training.
Claire Blotnik, Joliet Catholic — Will lead the Angels in hopes of a top-10 team finish at Detweiller Park in November. Also looking for the coveted top-25 individual finish at the State Finals.
BOYS
Camyn Viger, Plainfield South — This junior finished seventh overall at last season’s Class 3A State Finals. He had a very good track season as a sophomore and continued with a great summer of running, plus has five teammates back from a seventh-place team finish.
Oliver Burns, Plainfield North — Placed 13th at the State Finals in 3A last season, and this senior will look to improve on that individual finish and lead the team to a top-10 spot in November.
Zach Balzer, Minooka — The senior Indian placed 18th a season ago at the 3A State Finals and is coming off a great track season, one which saw him qualify for the finals in the 1,600-meter run.
Marcellus Mines, Joliet West — On paper one of the most talented runners in the state, but must stay healthy and be ready to run his best at the end of the season. Is coming off another great track season and wants to carry that to the State Finals in November.
Oliver Tracey, Plainfield North — The second part of a great one-two punch for the Tigers, as Tracey and Burns make a formidable pair up front in any race.