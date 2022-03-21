District 204 in Joliet announces its students of the month for March 2022

Joliet Township High School District 204 and four local service clubs recognized District 204′s Students of the Month for February.

These students were “nominated and selected based on character, responsibility, and academic performance or improvement,” according to a news release from District 204.

Joliet Central High School Students of the Month March 2022

The Joliet Central High School Students of the Month for Marchare Alyssa Ortiz, Kiwanis; Angela Zavala, Lions; Benjamin Allende, Rotary; Sa’Nyia Love, NAACP; and Ma’Kayla Gant, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Joliet West High School Students of the Month March 2022

The Joliet West High School Students of the Month for March are Brandon Price, Kiwanis; Jade Barrios, Lions; Arianna May, Rotary; Aaron Gant, NAACP; and Taniya Mattix, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

About Joliet Township High School District 204

Joliet Township High School District 204 was established in 1899 and founded in 1901, making it one of the area’s oldest school districts, according to its website.

Until 1969, District 204 also served as the site for the first junior college in the U.S. – Joliet Junior College, the website also said.

District 204 has more than 6,500 students and two campuses: Joliet Central High School and Joliet West High School, according to the website.

For information, visit jthsorg.