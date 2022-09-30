September 30, 2022
Be ‘gnome’ for the holidays: Joliet theater hosting auditions for 46th ‘Festival of Gnomes’ on Sunday

Lori Carmine: ‘It showcases family values of being good human beings.’

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

People rehearse for a past "Festival of Gnomes" show at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet. Lathan Goumas - lgoumas@gmail.com (Lathan Goumas)

For more than five decades, people of all ages have enjoyed a holiday tradition that is uniquely Joliet’s own – “Festival of Gnomes.”

Whole families have acted together and small children have grown up with the show, even returning home from college to take the stage once again at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theater in Joliet, which produces the annual production.

Now, you can be a gnome, too.

The 46th annual “Festival of Gnomes” will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Bicentennial Park, located at 201 W. Jefferson St.

Bicentennial Park will hold auditions for “Festival of Gnomes” at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Joliet park. People ages 5 through adult are needed.

One of the littlest gnomes, Serenita Magosky, who was 5 when this photo was taken in 2014, is seen being part of a grand tradition at the "Festival of Gnomes." A Magosky has been in the show nearly every year since it began over 40 years ago. (Shaw Media)

Be prepared to do a cold reading with projection and animation and be prepared to do pantomime or some other movement, too, according to Bicentennial Park.

Those auditioning also may prepare an optional 30-second monologue or poem. If you can’t audition in person, submit a video to Lori Carmine, park manager, at lcarmine@joliet.gov. Put “gnome video audition” in the subject line.

Years ago, Billie Limacher, park board president for more than 40 years, and longtime park manager Georgiann Goodson created the Festival of Gnomes as a holiday event of good will that people of any age could enjoy.

Limacher played Grandma Gnome until the last few years of her life.

Goodson wrote the show the first year she was park manager. She based the resource material from the gnome book by Wil Huygen and Rien Poortvliet, which she had discovered in a bookstore in Wisconsin, she said in a 1999 Herald-News story.

“I had wanted to do a holiday play, but nothing religious since it was a civic park, just something fun with a moral value,” Goodson said in the story. “I enjoy adapting stories and these contained action … conflict ... different theatrical elements.”

The Festival of Gnomes began with a cast of 10 people, which has increased over the years.

Actors gather before the Festival of Gnomes performance at Bicentennial Park, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Joliet, Ill. (Lathan Goumas)

Lori Carmine, the current park manager, said in a 2021 Herald-News story that the “Festival of Gomes” appeal is likely due to its basic premise.

“It showcases family values of being good human beings, of being nice and taking care of one another,” Carmine said in the story.

Carmine’s parents, Tom and Jan Novotny, also have appeared in the show as Great Uncle Gnome and Great Aunt Gnome.

Tom and Jan Novotny, appear as Great Uncle Gnome and Great Aunt Gnome, respectively, in a "Festival of Gnomes" production at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided)

In a 2009 Herald-News story, Limacher shared the only negative comment she’d ever heard about the show. One woman disapproved of the Snotgurgle gnome and informed Limacher that she and her grandchildren would not return next year.

“The next morning I got a phone call and it was the woman,” Limacher said. “She said, ‘Mrs. Limacher, this is so and so, and I owe you an apology. I had the grandchildren overnigh,t and all they talked about was the show. They even went to bed with their gnome hats on.’”

Other traditional elements of the “Festival of Gnomes” include felt gnome hats that patrons may buy at the show. If they attend the following year, they can have a free tassel sewn onto the hat. Special tassels are available for the 10th, 20th and 30th year.

According to the 2009 story, the tassels are made from “dried moonbeams with a dehydrated star hanging from it.”

Jeanne Ciancanelli, of Joliet, started volunteering at the Gnome Festival in 1985. Here she sews keepsakes on attendees gnome hats at the 2014 event. (Shaw Media)

Other show features include a plate of assorted cookies and hot cocoa and coffee, typically for $1, and a variety of gnome-made crafts available to buy.

For information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.