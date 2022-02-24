5 Things to do in Will County near me: Girl Scout cookies, entertainment vintage faire

1) Skip the winter weather and join this Zoom webinar about the barge and maritime operations along Illinois waterways. The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host “Will County Works: On the River” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday online. Mike Blasek, general manager at Illinois Marine Towing, will discuss the history of the barge industry. For ages 13 and up. To register, visit reconnectwithnature.org. This webinar is being offered in conjunction with “The Way We Worked” exhibition at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. The exhibit is available for viewing from Feb. 12 to May 8.

2) Girl Scout cookies will be available for purchase at Louis Joliet Mall fom 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds benefit local Girl Scouts. For information, visit shoppinglouisjolietmall.com or call 815-439-1000. Louis Joliet Mall is located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive in Joliet.

5 Things To Do

3) The Rialto Square Theatre has a full schedule of events this weekend. Country music artist Chris Janson will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Blippi The Musical will bring Blippi off the screen and onto the stage in an interactive performance at 6 p.m. Friday, blues artist Buddy Guy will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Wedding Expo will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For tickets and information, visit rialtosquare.com/events or call the Rialto box office at 815-726-6600.

4) Enjoy a few laughs on Saturday night at the Harry E. Anderson VFW Post 9545 and help five animal rescues. “Comedy for Critters” will begin at 7 p.m. at 323 Old Hickory Road in New Lenox and feature Mike Toomey and Vince Maranto. Other features include raffles, food, and full cash bar. All net ticket and raffle proceeds will benefit Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue in Joliet, Will County Humane Society in Shorewood, South Suburban Humane Society and the Illinois Horse Rescue of Will County. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets or for information, call Kathy Connolly at 815-325-9501.

5) The Vintage Faire will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Joliet Catholic Academy, 1200 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet. The faire features vintage, salvage, repurposed, refurbished, retro, antique, collectable, home decor, florals, candles, soaps, seasonal, and new and used items. Entry is $5 per person. As always, 20% is donated to the World Food Programme, For information, email vintage.morris@yahoo.com.

