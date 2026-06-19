Plainfield North’s Aidan Connors is the Herald-News Boys Track Athlete of the Year

Plainfield North’s Aidan Connors crosses the finish line first in the 4x800 Meter Relay in the Southwest Prairie Conference boys track and field championship in May at Joliet West High School. (Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield North boys track coach Anthony Woods has only been with the Tigers for a year, but he’s been coaching track around the area for a few years now. He’s got an intuition about athletes and should be trusted when he says he has a feeling about someone.

In the lead up to this year’s Class 3A state championship meet, though, he didn’t just have a feeling about senior Aidan Connors. What he had was much more powerful than that.

“I want to say about four to six weeks out from state we knew he was going to win,” Woods said. “I’ve been around a lot of athletes and I hadn’t seen that happen before.”

Woods was right. Connors was the only 3A state champion from the Herald-News area and one of just three state champions from the area overall. He won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 8:55.93 to take the state title.

Connors also competed in the 1,600 and placed seventh at 4:13.73. Winning a state title in the highest classification there is was more than enough to earn Connors the Herald-News Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

“It feels really great,” Connors said. “I’m really happy with everything about the journey that led up to this. I couldn’t thank all of those around me enough.”

A lot goes into making a great athlete, of course. There’s never just one thing that sets someone apart from the others. To Woods, though, the biggest factor in Connors’ growth throughout the season came from his work ethic and determination.

“The way he went about his work throughout the week was undeniable,” Woods said. “I’d seen him from afar before this year. ...The growth I saw from him specifically from day one to winning state was all about his intent and belief.

“I think he knew he was good, but as we got farther into the year I think he knew he was going to win. There wasn’t anything that was going to stop him.”

Connors was effusive in his praise for his coaches in getting the most out of him. Like Woods, he also felt stronger about his chances of winning the 3,200 the closer they got to state.

“I was feeling really confident,” Connors said. “After conference and sectionals I knew that my foot speed was there. I knew I could stick with anyone and be ready to cook.

“It was a sense of relief to finally just be crowned state champ. It was so nice to look back and see all my teammates cheering me on.”

Woods said Connors frequently led by example. While not a vocal or “rah-rah” runner, Woods said Connors shows others what to do in order to succeed. Woods cited Connors’ diet and good sleeping habits as little things Connors did that helped build “championship character.”

Woods specifically cited an example at the Tigers’ sectional competition. After cooling down for the 3,200, Connors was warming up for the 1,600. Plainfield North had multiple freshmen competing in the 400 race at the same time.

Woods said the Tigers weren’t expecting anyone to qualify for state in the 400, but they were still looking to set personal records for their time. Connors was up in the stands when he began running down to the rail as his teammates approached the finish line to cheer them on.

“I talked to our distance group in particular about how it’s easy to just focus on yourself,” Woods said. “When you bring people along in your journey, that’s when you leave an everlasting legacy. Even though he led by example, he still supported his teammates.

“That’s the type of legacy I think he’ll leave behind. Not only did he have success himself, but he was able to bring his teammates along and embrace them.”

Connors will continue running track at Indiana University-Indianapolis where he plans to study law. Woods is confident that Connors will continue to excel on the track, in the classroom and in the world.

“When I got hired I was asked the question about what kind of program I wanted to build,” Woods said. “It wasn’t about track. I wanted to build a program where they could enter as boys and leave as young men. I think this young man that is leaving the Plainfield North program is going to do excellent things in life.”

As for any future aspiring Athletes of the Year, Connors kept his advice pretty simple.

“The journey is never easy but stick with it,” he said. “Stay consistent, give dedicated time, focus on the little things and your success is bound to come.”