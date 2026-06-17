State police stepping up DUI patrols in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties in July

The Illinois State Police will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties during July.

These patrols will focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, the state police said.

Officers will be watchful for motorists who show signs of impaired driving, operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and transporting open alcoholic beverages, as well as improper seatbelt and child restraint usage, distracted driving, and other Illinois Vehicle Code violations, the state police said.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, the state police said.

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 39 minutes in the United States.