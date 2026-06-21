Community Foundation awards $103K to 17 nonprofits across region

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley (Photo Provided By The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley)

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley awarded $103,350 in Communityworks Fund grants to 17 organizations at its 2026 Annual Awards Luncheon, supporting early childhood education, workforce development, mental health services, food security, and literacy initiatives across Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

The Foundation also announced $40,000 in additional community investments and three new charitable funds: the Glenn E. Koets Music Scholarship Fund, the Goldstar Resources and Community Engagement Foundation Fund, and the Army of Boomers Fund.

“Every fund, every donor, every nonprofit partner, and every act of generosity help move our community forward,” Executive Director of the Community Foundation Nicole Smolkovich, said in a news release.

The luncheon highlighted a year of growth and collaboration. In 2025, the Foundation partnered with local agencies to host Nonprofit Coffee Talks and Board Bootcamp, strengthening nonprofit leadership across the region. The Foundation also launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Iroquois County and expanded it into Kankakee County in partnership with the United Way. More than 1,450 children now receive books monthly through the program.

The Foundation also served as chair of the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) following the March 10 tornado and severe storms, coordinating recovery efforts alongside government agencies, nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers.

“During those difficult days and weeks, our community demonstrated exactly what together means,” Smolkovich said. “Together looked like nonprofits working side by side. Together looked like strangers helping strangers.”

The Foundation announced a matching challenge for the Fine Arts Fund. Through a gift from Norm Strasma, every dollar donated will be matched up to $50,000.

The luncheon also included the election of Andy Hamilton to the Board of Directors and recognition of retiring board member Jake Lee for nine years of service, including two years as Board Chair.

The Foundation distributed grants to the following organizations serving the region:

2026 COMMUNITYWORKS FUND GRANT RECIPIENTS

Blessings in a Backpack — $10,000

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet — $3,500

Central Citizens’ Library — $2,500

Easterseals Joliet Region — $5,000

Friends of the Kankakee — $5,000

Harbor House — $10,000

Herscher CUSD #2 — $2,500

Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education — $6,000

Kankakee Area YMCA — $2,600

Kankakee Community College — $3,500

Kankakee County Health Department — $8,550

Kankakee Riverfront Society — $7,500

Momence Park District — $5,000

Morning Star Church — $6,000

Riverside Healthcare Foundation — $3,900

Sleep in Heavenly Peace — $7,500

Sweet Darren’s Foundation — $5,800

Additional Community Investments

Success By 6 Initiative — $20,000

Riverfront Trailways Fund — $10,000

Workforce Development Programs — $10,000

2026 ROSIE FUND GRANTS

Agape Community Outreach Mission — $1,000

Harbor House — $1,000

Hippocrates Medical Clinic — $500