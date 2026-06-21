Community Foundation awards $103K to 17 nonprofits across region

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley awarded $103,350 in Communityworks Fund grants to 17 organizations at its 2026 Annual Awards Luncheon, supporting early childhood education, workforce development, mental health services, food security, and literacy initiatives across Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
The Foundation also announced $40,000 in additional community investments and three new charitable funds: the Glenn E. Koets Music Scholarship Fund, the Goldstar Resources and Community Engagement Foundation Fund, and the Army of Boomers Fund.
“Every fund, every donor, every nonprofit partner, and every act of generosity help move our community forward,” Executive Director of the Community Foundation Nicole Smolkovich, said in a news release.
The luncheon highlighted a year of growth and collaboration. In 2025, the Foundation partnered with local agencies to host Nonprofit Coffee Talks and Board Bootcamp, strengthening nonprofit leadership across the region. The Foundation also launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Iroquois County and expanded it into Kankakee County in partnership with the United Way. More than 1,450 children now receive books monthly through the program.
The Foundation also served as chair of the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) following the March 10 tornado and severe storms, coordinating recovery efforts alongside government agencies, nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers.
“During those difficult days and weeks, our community demonstrated exactly what together means,” Smolkovich said. “Together looked like nonprofits working side by side. Together looked like strangers helping strangers.”
The Foundation announced a matching challenge for the Fine Arts Fund. Through a gift from Norm Strasma, every dollar donated will be matched up to $50,000.
The luncheon also included the election of Andy Hamilton to the Board of Directors and recognition of retiring board member Jake Lee for nine years of service, including two years as Board Chair.
The Foundation distributed grants to the following organizations serving the region:
2026 COMMUNITYWORKS FUND GRANT RECIPIENTS
Blessings in a Backpack — $10,000
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet — $3,500
Central Citizens’ Library — $2,500
Easterseals Joliet Region — $5,000
Friends of the Kankakee — $5,000
Harbor House — $10,000
Herscher CUSD #2 — $2,500
Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education — $6,000
Kankakee Area YMCA — $2,600
Kankakee Community College — $3,500
Kankakee County Health Department — $8,550
Kankakee Riverfront Society — $7,500
Momence Park District — $5,000
Morning Star Church — $6,000
Riverside Healthcare Foundation — $3,900
Sleep in Heavenly Peace — $7,500
Sweet Darren’s Foundation — $5,800
Additional Community Investments
Success By 6 Initiative — $20,000
Riverfront Trailways Fund — $10,000
Workforce Development Programs — $10,000
2026 ROSIE FUND GRANTS
Agape Community Outreach Mission — $1,000
Harbor House — $1,000
Hippocrates Medical Clinic — $500