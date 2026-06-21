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Kendall County Now

Today’s PrairieFest Parade canceled because of approaching storms

The Oswego East High School Band marched through downtown Oswego June 16 in the PrairieFest Parade.

The Oswego East High School Band marched through downtown Oswego June 16, 2024, in the PrairieFest Parade. The PrairieFest Parade set to take place in downtown Oswego at noon today has been canceled because of approaching storms. (Eric Schelkopf)

By Eric Schelkopf

The PrairieFest Parade set to take place in downtown Oswego at noon today has been canceled because of approaching storms.

“Due to wet conditions and safety concerns with several of our entries like Shriners, skaters, bands, and stilts, today’s parade has been canceled,” states a post on the PrairieFest Facebook page.

The car show scheduled to take place at Oswego High School also was cancelled because of the weather conditions.

Other activities are still set to take place. The festival runs through 6 p.m.

More information about PrairieFest is at prairiefest.com.

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Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.