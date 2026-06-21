Today’s PrairieFest Parade canceled because of approaching storms

The Oswego East High School Band marched through downtown Oswego June 16, 2024, in the PrairieFest Parade. The PrairieFest Parade set to take place in downtown Oswego at noon today has been canceled because of approaching storms. (Eric Schelkopf)

The PrairieFest Parade set to take place in downtown Oswego at noon today has been canceled because of approaching storms.

“Due to wet conditions and safety concerns with several of our entries like Shriners, skaters, bands, and stilts, today’s parade has been canceled,” states a post on the PrairieFest Facebook page.

The car show scheduled to take place at Oswego High School also was cancelled because of the weather conditions.

Other activities are still set to take place. The festival runs through 6 p.m.

More information about PrairieFest is at prairiefest.com.