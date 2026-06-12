Numerous Herald-News baseball players decorate respective All-Conference teams

Joliet West's Daniel Lukancic bats during a varsity baseball game against Joliet Central at Joliet West on May, 21, 2026. (Laurie Fanelli)

The baseball season has come to an end for the Herald-News area. For the second consecutive year, no local team will take part in the state tournament.

That doesn’t mean the area didn’t have a load of talented teams with talented players. On the contrary, there were numerous local baseball players who have earned prestigious recognition.

Let’s start by looking at Joliet West. Senior Daniel Lukancic Was a first team All-Southwest Prairie Conference selection and was voted offensive MVP of the East Division. The shortstop hit .429 with 20 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 44 runs.

Joining him on the all-conference team was his teammate, pitcher Keegan Schwarting. The junior was the East Division Pitcher of the year, only giving up two earned runs in conference play. He allowed only 34 hits with 11 earned runs all season, walking 23 and striking out 68 for an ERA of 1.26.

Minooka made it further than any other local team, advancing to the super-sectional round. Naturally, they had a multitude of all-conference players that helped them get there.

Pitcher Zane Caves was named Male Athlete of the Year at Minooka in part because of his play at quarterback, but mainly for his play on the mound. The Michigan State commit allowed 23 earned runs and 40 walks in 63 innings while striking out 76 and bolstering a 2.56 ERA. He was named SPC Pitcher of the Year and was an All-State nominee.

Pitchers Cam Rujawitz (3.00 ERA, 77 Ks) and Logan Mackin (2.37 ERA, 74 Ks) joined Caves on the All-Conference team.

Beyond the pitching, though, the Indians had outstanding offense. Senior outfielder Brady Kozlowski batted .377 with an on-base percentage of .500. He was a playmaker with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in being named SPC MVP.

Fellow senior Ryan Keener (.371, 39 runs, 20 RBIs) joined Kozlowski on the all-conference team.

Romeoville had a pair of players named to the All-SPC team as well. Jeremy Thompson was a two-way standout for the Spartans, holding the single-season school record for hits (54), doubles (14), RBIs (41) and batting average (.491). He struck out 62 batters on the mound while allowing just 23 earned runs.

He was joined by teammate Tyler Rizzatto, who had a 1.74 ERA and 72 strikeouts.

Plainfield North had a pair of all-conference first team members as well. Junior Connor Eydenberg (.366, 24 walks, just nine strikeouts) and outfielder Matt McCormick (.349, 33 RBIs) earned the nod for the Tigers.

In the SouthWest Suburban Conference, the Herald-News area was well represented, too.

Lincoln-Way West had four all-conference players, led by Jackson Mansker at third base. He hit .449 with 12 doubles, three homers, 41 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

Notre Dame commit Michael Pettit was right there with him. He was unable to pitch due to injury, but he was outstanding at the plate and at first base. He slashed .404/.492/.725 with seven homers, 34 RBIs and 47 runs. He also went 12 for 14 on stolen bases.

Kellen Schulte (7-1, 2.30 ERA) and Carson Paulas (.394, 38 runs, .500 OBP, 17 stolen bases) also made the list.

Lockport had five All-SWSC players, including the Athlete of the Year in Trace Schaaf. Schaaf posted a 1.69 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.

Anthony Farina (2.42 ERA, 54 Ks), Adam Kozak (.354 BA, five HRs, 33 RBIs, 39 runs, 24 SB), Drew Satunas (.420, 14 doubles, three HRs, 32 RBIs, 32 runs) and Jack Schiek (.387, nine doubles, 30 RBIs) all made the team as well.

The East Suburban Catholic Conference was decorated with a multitude of local players, too. Joliet Catholic saw Steve Martin, Rocco Szambelan, Derrick Pomatto, Johnny Curbus and Nicky Koontz make the list.

Providence Catholic had three players make the Chicago Catholic League Blue team in Sam Webb, Landon Ehman and Sammy Atkinson.