Annual Star Wars Day brings galactic joy to Joliet

Star Wars Day returned to Joliet on Saturday along with the pleasure it brings to devotees of the science fiction phenomenon.
“I have not stopped smiling since I got here,” said Chris Santee, a resident of Portage, Indiana and member of the Midwest Garrison of Star Wars characters that joined the festivities. “It’s a joy incarnate for me.”
Santee is a formal reenactor.
Others like Emilee Keller of New Lenox were in costume on their own, although Keller’s Mandalorian outfit appeared as professional as any at the event.
Keller said she came to Star Wars Day for the first time last year and bought a Mandalorian helmet.
“I really liked the helmet a lot, so I decided to do the full body outfit,” she said.
Joshua Giese of Niles took a somewhat wacky approach to the day, wearing a stormtrooper helmet, tropical straw party hat, and blow-up swimming pool toy around his waist.
“I’m a trooper on vacation,” Giese said.
Frederica Malone of Chicago took video of the parade that launched the festivities and included her daughter, Galvana, who is in what is called the Galactic Academy.
“I think it’s great for kids and families,” Malone said of Sta Wars Day. “It’s nice and wholesome.”
Star Wars Day is organized each year by the Joliet Public Library.