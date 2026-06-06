Annual Star Wars Day brings galactic joy to Joliet

Costumed stormtroopers stand guard outside the entrance to the Joliet Public Library, which organized Star Wars Day on Saturday and hosted exhibits by Star Wars artists and authors on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Star Wars Day returned to Joliet on Saturday along with the pleasure it brings to devotees of the science fiction phenomenon.

“I have not stopped smiling since I got here,” said Chris Santee, a resident of Portage, Indiana and member of the Midwest Garrison of Star Wars characters that joined the festivities. “It’s a joy incarnate for me.”

Grayson Hrachovsky, age 3, of Joliet enjoys a moment among stormtroopers at Star Wars Day in Joliet on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Santee is a formal reenactor.

Others like Emilee Keller of New Lenox were in costume on their own, although Keller’s Mandalorian outfit appeared as professional as any at the event.

Emilee Keller of New Lenox in her own costume as a Mandalorian waits outside Kula's Jewelry & Loan for the start of the Star Wars Day parade in Joliet on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Keller said she came to Star Wars Day for the first time last year and bought a Mandalorian helmet.

“I really liked the helmet a lot, so I decided to do the full body outfit,” she said.

Madison Coffey (left) of Alsip prepares for a lightsaber lesson with Churchill Stepek of the Chicago Jedi at Star Wars Day in Joliet on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Joshua Giese of Niles took a somewhat wacky approach to the day, wearing a stormtrooper helmet, tropical straw party hat, and blow-up swimming pool toy around his waist.

“I’m a trooper on vacation,” Giese said.

Frederica Malone of Chicago and others take video of the parade that started Star Wars Day in Joliet on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Frederica Malone of Chicago took video of the parade that launched the festivities and included her daughter, Galvana, who is in what is called the Galactic Academy.

“I think it’s great for kids and families,” Malone said of Sta Wars Day. “It’s nice and wholesome.”

Some Star Wars Day visitors stopped at the John C. Houbolt exhibit at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, one of the venues for the event, and learned about the role of the Joliet native and NASA engineer in real-life space exploration on Saturday, June 6, 2026. (Bob Okon)

Star Wars Day is organized each year by the Joliet Public Library.