Joliet Star Wars Day activities, food vendors announced

Grand Moff Tarkin, Darth Vader, and an Imperial Grand Admiral march in the Star Wars Day Parade during Joliet Public Library's event on June 7, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Star Wars Day returns to downtown Joliet on June 6 with a parade of 100 costumed characters, artists and authors, family friendly activities and more.

The Joliet Public Library, which organizes the event, provided details on what’s happening.

Star Wars Day will start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

The event begins with the march of costumed Star Wars characters, which starts at the Will County Office Building at 302 N. Chicago St. and goes south on Chicago Street before turning on Clinton Street to end on the front lawn of the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Branch at 150 N. Ottawa St.

Participants of the Star Wars Day Parade take a photo on the lawn of the Joliet Public Library on June 1, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

The library will host Artist Alley, an exposition of Star Wars artists and authors in the Ottawa Street lobby.

The new City Square across Clinton Street from the library will be used along with the street for kids’ games, music and vendors.

A portion of Chicago Street will be shut down for use of the City Square.

Star Wars merchandise vendors will be at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, located in the 200 block of North Ottawa Street.

General Grievous poses for a photo inside the library at Star Wars Day on Saturday June 3, 2023 in Joliet. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Food vendors include Auntie Anne’s, Cemeno’s Pizza, Gigi’s Sweets on the Go!, Lil’Deb’s Mobile Eats, Salubrious Stop, Smokin’ Z BBQ, Tacos Maui and TCBY.

Partners and sponsors making Star Wars Day possible include the City of Joliet, Joliet Township Government, Friends of the Joliet Public Library, Old National Bank, D’Arcy Buick GMC, Heritage Corridor Destinations, Joliet City Center Partnership, TBS (Today’s Business Solutions) and SMC Construction.

More information about Star War’s Day can be found on the website https://jolietlibrary.org/star-wars-day/.