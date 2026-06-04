Construction on Scott Street in downtown Joliet begins Friday

Road work planned this summer on Scott Street in downtown Joliet. (Provided photo)

A Scott Street resurfacing project in downtown Joliet will start Friday and run until August.

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the schedule for the $1.5 million project.

Daytime lane closures will occur starting Friday “weather permitting,” IDOT said in a news release.

Scott Street also serves as Illinois Route 53 and U.S. Route 6 from Chicago Street to Ruby Street.

“Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction,” IDOT said in the release. ​